LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

