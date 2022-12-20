LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 61.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.60 and a 200 day moving average of $177.15. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
