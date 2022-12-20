LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 274.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

