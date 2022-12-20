LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 27.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.