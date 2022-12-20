Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.