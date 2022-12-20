LVW Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

