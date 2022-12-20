Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises about 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

