Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $875,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

