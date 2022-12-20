LVW Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 51.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.60.

COO stock opened at $316.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.88 and a 200-day moving average of $302.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

