Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.61.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

