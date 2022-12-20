iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 1,023,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 766,289 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IFRA stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

