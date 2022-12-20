Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises about 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,911 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup increased their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

