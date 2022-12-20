Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up approximately 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

