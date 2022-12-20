iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lowered by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

