Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AeroVironment accounts for 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.77 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

