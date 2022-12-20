Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

