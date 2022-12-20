Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

