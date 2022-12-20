Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,328 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,437 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.57 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

