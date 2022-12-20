Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $893,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

