Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 56,981 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

TuSimple Price Performance

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. Analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple



TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

