SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.29.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
