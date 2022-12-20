Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $320.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.