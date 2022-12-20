Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

