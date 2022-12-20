Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,506 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,454,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,595 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,197,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,187 shares of company stock worth $569,827 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

TWLO stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $279.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

