Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

TER stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

