Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 15,800 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 492,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

