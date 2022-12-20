Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

