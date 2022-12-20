Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 582,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

