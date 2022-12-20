Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

