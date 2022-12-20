UMB Bank n.a. Has $29.59 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

