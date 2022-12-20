Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

