Solitude Financial Services Has $803,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

