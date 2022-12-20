MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 21,633 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DVN stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

