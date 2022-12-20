Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires Shares of 22,981 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $989,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $383.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.35. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

