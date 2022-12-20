MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 9,530 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.13% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,747 shares of company stock worth $136,280 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

