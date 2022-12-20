Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 60 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

