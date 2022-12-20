Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Merchants by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Merchants by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.