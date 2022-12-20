Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 145 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 96,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

