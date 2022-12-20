iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

