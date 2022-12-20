Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $173.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.