Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 624 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $205.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

