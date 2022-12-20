Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,672 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 4.20% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

