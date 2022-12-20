Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.06% of Avantor worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

AVTR stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

