Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 75,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $243.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $609.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

