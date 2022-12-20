Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,181 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 92.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Organon & Co. by 546.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

