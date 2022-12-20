Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average of $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

