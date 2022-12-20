Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.381 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

