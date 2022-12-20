Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
TIM Stock Performance
TIMB opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.61.
Institutional Trading of TIM
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
