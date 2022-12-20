DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

