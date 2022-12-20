Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declares — Dividend of $0.31

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCU stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.